Biddeford mill plans major renovation

Developers broke ground in Biddeford on a major renovation of the old Lincoln mill.

The $50 million project will feature luxury apartments, a boutique hotel, a fitness center, and even a roof-top swimming pool.

The city is seeing a resurgence lately with a growing university and younger people moving in.

The mayor says this downtown anchor is exactly what Biddeford needs.

Biddeford Mayor, Alan Casavant, said, "The Lincoln Street mill today is very symbolic of what we call the Biddessance – the renaissance of Biddeford that changes the paradigm from being an old mill town to an economically 21st century dynamic city."

If all goes as planned - the first hotel guests will be checking in by the spring of 2021.