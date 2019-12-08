Deval Patrick comes to Kittery for a campaign event

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, a 2020 presidential hopeful, was in Kittery on Saturday for a campaign event...

The Democratic candidate and close ally of former President Barack Obama joined the presidential race less than three months before the Iowa caucuses.

In Kittery, Patrick hoped to connect with moderate voters and spoke about what set him apart in an already crowded Democratic primary.

"I have solved problems that have been about enabling the left out and left-back, in business, in government, in this country and overseas," said Patrick. "I think that range of life and leadership experience is unique."

Patrick served as the 71st governor of Massachusetts from 2007 to 2015.

