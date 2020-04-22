Detox Centers are essential services, open for treatment

Wellspring’s New Horizons Detox Center in Hampden wants to remind people that addiction treatment and recovery support centers are essential services and are still available.

New Horizons takes MaineCare and also wants people to know that public funding exists to pay for those who need treatment but have no other source of income.

It’s the only publicly funded detox center currently operating in Maine.

They say people can also reach out to recovery centers such as the Bangor Area Recovery Network for help and assistance, or call 211 for treatment options.

“It's really important, you know, because addiction and social distancing are not a good combo,” said Suzanne Farley, Executive Director at Wellspring. “People get well in community. So, it’s really important that they know that help is still available to them. They don’t have to suffer at home. People care.”

New Horizons says there is also a hotline for healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus who need help dealing with stress. Call (207) 221-8196.

