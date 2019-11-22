Rape Response Services holds annual dessert auction

Raising money for support services for those affected by sexual violence in Piscataquis and Penobscot counties.

That's why Rape Response Services held a dessert auction Friday night.

They've been doing this for a couple of years now.

More than 70 goodies including cupcakes, pies, cookies, and cake were sent home to the highest bidders.

This auction may have sweet treats, but there's a very important message behind it.

Amanda Chambers, Rape Response Services, Program Manager, said, "We have a lot of fun with planning, gathering all the desserts and seeing how creative people are with the donations. But really, it’s crucial to the services that we provide for people who have been affected by sexual assault in our communities.”

There are many ways to talk with the organization:

To text: Text 1-800-871-7741 from 8 am - 5 pm, Monday-Friday.

To chat: Click here to chat with us from 8 am - 5 pm, Monday-Friday. (Chat available on the website)

To call: Call 1-800-871-7741 anytime.

Our services are free and private* and here for you any time you need them.

https://www.rrsonline.org/