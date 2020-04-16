Despite her vulnerability, cancer patient works to keep her island clinic open

Our healthcare workers are putting themselves on the line everyday, continuing to care for all of us during this pandemic.

One medical technologist is taking her oath to serve very seriously.

Donna Wiegle is a 60-year-old, stage-4 ovarian cancer patient.

But she's also the director of the sole medical facility on tiny Swan's Island.

Without her there, the Mill Pond Health Center would close.

Wiegle is still seeing patients, drawing blood and taking vitals before they consult with medical specialists via telemedicine.

She's been on the job for 13 years and says no one is forcing her to work.

She says, "It's really my choice. As I've weighed the risks and benefits for myself and my community, I felt I needed to continue to serve my community. It's something that I've done. It's kind of who I am, really. I believe in helping people when I can and giving back to my community when I can and this is my way of helping people through a very difficult time."

According to her, many of the patients she serves are elderly.

She says if they were forced to leave the island for medical care, half of them wouldn't go and their situation could get a lot worse.

For those who would go, ferry service has been lessened due to low ridership making a few-hours long trip, much longer.

Wiegle says, "If they had to go to the mainland for medical care, they would probably encounter anywhere from 5 to 10 people just making that trip across on the ferry, getting into their doctors office or going into the hospital, or wherever it was that they're receiving their care. If they can come over here, they are encountering me. I have the equipment spaced well enough apart that it's very rare that there's ever two patients in the building at the same time. They can get the care they need, leave home and come back home within 20 minutes probably."

Wiegle has put some policies in place to help protect herself and her patients.

All patients must wear a mask during their entire visit, they must maintain social distancing guidelines with one another among other things.

She's also using telehealth more often for her patients as well as herself, which they've had on the island for quite some time.

She did say that if multiple people on the island did eventually contract the virus she would probably have to close the clinic to protect herself and others.

But she says she'll keep serving her community until she can't.