Despite heat, National Weather Service warns of cold water

The National Weather Service is reminding people about the dangers of cold water and the importance of boaters wearing life jackets.

Despite summer-like air temperatures across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, the lakes, rivers, and streams in the region remain dangerously cold.

Lt. Crystal McLain of New Hampshire Marine Patrol says that once people are in the water, "it can turn very dangerous very quickly if they are not prepared."

The Coast Guard says people can lose their ability to swim properly within minutes when they're submerged in water temperatures below 60 degrees (15.6 Celsius).