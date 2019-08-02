Derogatory name directed at victim's girlfriend led to Walmart shooting, documents say

The man accused of killing another man in the Auburn Walmart parking lot last weekend said he went to the store initially to help a friend find his car.

Gage Dalphonse, 21, of Auburn is charged with murder in the death of Jean Fournier, 42, of Turner.

Dalphonse made his first court appearance Friday.

Court documents say Dalphonese came across a large group in the parking lot of Walmart.

He told police a woman he used to work with and didn't like him was in the group.

A confrontation started.

Dalphonse said Fournier then approached Dalphonse's car window and threatened to kill him.

Fournier told Dalphonse to apologize to the woman for calling her a name.

Dalphonse said he shot Fournier twice in the back, then took off his shirt to help stop the man's bleeding...

Dalphonse is being held without bail.

