Deputy’s son arrested in fires at 3 black churches in Louisiana

Officials say the man arrested in connection to the burning of three historically black churches in Louisiana may have been influenced by black metal.

Holden Matthews, 21, the son of St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Roy Matthews, was arrested and charged with three counts of simple arson on a religious building. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years.

“We can now confirm all three of these fires are intentionally set and all three of these fires are related,” State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said.

The motive is still under investigation but Browning said Matthews may have been influenced by “black metal music,” which has been associated to church burnings.

Black metal is an aggressive, fast-tempo, heavily distorted sub-genre of heavy metal music with origins in Scandinavia. In the early 1990s, a rash of church arsons in Norway by fans of the music were described by leaders of the movement as acts of protest against Christianity ruling over a country rooted in Paganism.

A spokesperson for the FBI says Matthews’ father was heartbroken when he found out his son had been identified as the suspect. Officials say Matthews had no prior arrests and no history of violence.

Officials dispelled rumors that Matthews’ father had turned him in to authorities, saying this arrest was made possible by “old-fashioned boots on the ground law enforcement,” and the hard work of several agencies involved.

“I don’t know what this young man’s motive, I don’t know what was in his heart ... but it cannot be justified,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

The churches were empty at the time of each fire and no one was hurt.

Earlier this week, the NAACP said the church burnings were “domestic terrorism,” targeting people because of their skin color and faith. Browning said the FBI will lead any investigations into a possible motive of hate.

Governor John Bel Edwards says they have no reason to believe these fires were related to another church in Caddo Parish.