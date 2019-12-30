Deputy shot 16-year-old boy to death during confrontation

Officials say the person shot to death by a sheriff's deputy responding to a report of a burglary in Maine was a 16-year-old boy.

The victim was identified Monday as Christopher Camacho, of Limerick; he died from a single gunshot wound Friday night at the Dollar General Store in his hometown.

Officials say Deputy Robert Carr of the York County Sheriff's Department was responding to a report of a burglary in progress and that there was a report of an employee being held and threatened at gunpoint.

A law enforcement official said the teenager was armed.

The officer is on leave during the investigation.