Deputy Mayor of Brewer charged with filing a false report after telling police his social media pages were hacked

The man who has been serving as Deputy Mayor of Brewer has been charged with filing a false public report, and has resigned from the city council.

Brewer Police had said on Monday that they were investigating an alleged hacking of the Facebook pages owned by Thomas Morelli.

They say Morelli told them that an unauthorized person gained access to his Facebook profile and posted racist comments under his account or under a false duplicate account.

The comments made were in reference to protests over the killing of George Floyd.

The city released this statement made by Morelli:

"To the City of Brewer, it's citizens, my fellow City Councilors and Brewer staff, I offer my deepest apologies and heartfelt remorse for any shame I brought upon all of you with my terrible comments of Facebook. It has never been in my character to discriminate, and I have always welcomed people of all creeds, colors, genders and races as friends and clients. I am ashamed of my comments and behavior. The public trust of a City Councilor is vital to the citizens, and I breached that with my participation in Facebook trolling. Therefore, I hereby tender my resignation from the Brewer City Council. What has occurred is not worthy of a public official. The high standards of the Brewer City Council and it's elected members cannot be compromised. I will ask for eventual forgiveness as I try in my private way to make amends. At no time were any of my comments a reflection on the City of Brewer, the City Council, or any Brewer staff, nor my family. I accept full responsibility for my severe failure in judgement. I resign with deepest regrets.- Thomas Morelli"

