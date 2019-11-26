Deputies looking for truck that struck Detroit substation

Somerset County deputies are trying to determine who struck a substation in Detroit.

They say on Sunday around 2:30 in the morning, an alert was sent to MidMaine Communications.

That alert advised the company their substation at the intersection of the Troy Road and South Main Street had been damaged.

The driver of the vehicle who crashed into the structure fled the scene before company representatives arrived.

Deputies believe the motorist failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the substation.

The company estimates damage is more than $150,000.

The area was left without landline phone service and internet while repairs were made.

Police believe the truck was an early to mid-2000 GM, maroon or red in color.

It would have heavy front end damage.

They say the driver is thought to have taken off toward Plymouth.

Anyone with information is asked to call 474-9591.

