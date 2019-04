Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Hermon man.

25-year-old Ryan Messer was last seen the afternoon of April 14th on Spruce Street in Hermon.

Police say he may be wearing sweatpants and a plaid insulated shirt.

Messer was carrying an olive colored backpack with brown straps and riding a gray colored 10-speed mountain bike.

If you have any information about where he may be, please call 947-4585.