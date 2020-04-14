Dept. of Labor reminds folks of labor laws

​With kids home from school and maybe with some more time on their hands, the Department of Labor is reminding everyone that labor laws for minors still apply.

D.O.L. says they've seen a lot of questions about minors working in fast food restaurants, groceries, and other businesses.

They still have to follow the law and have a work permit.

Among those laws -- restricted hours for minors and the ban on jobs considered hazardous for their age.

"In these trying times we're seeing -- with all of the best intentions -- minors trying to help out, parents trying to get the minors to help out to get that experience and give back to their community, but we still have to keep the minor safe," said Rachel Bowler, Labor and Safety Inspector for the Department of Labor.

The Labor Department has also has had people ask if minors can help make face masks, but they are not allowed to work in production if they're under 16.