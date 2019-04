The Department of Labor says it will provide help to 20 athenahealth employees in Belfast who lost their jobs.

Labor officials will hold a meeting Monday to talk about what resources are available.

As of six months ago, the company had 950 workers in Belfast.

The company said less than 4% of its total workforce was let go as they realign due to a merger with Virence Health.

Monday's meeting will be held at Belfast City Hall at 10 am.