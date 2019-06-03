Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife looks to clear up laws on firearm hunting licenses

The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has brought forward a bill to committee that would change the firearm hunting license law to be in accordance with criminal law.

This bill would make it illegal for those convicted of a domestic violence offense to have a firearm hunting license.

It also applies to nonviolent juvenile offenders.

We're told it's a matter of getting the laws on the books in sync.

"What it boils down to in this particular case is that what you want to do is make sure that criminal law is the same as the game laws," said Sen. Jim Dill, D-Old Town, Senate Chair of the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee. "Otherwise, is there a loophole there? And someone could try to take advantage of a loophole, saying, 'Well hold it -- I can have a firearm license, and therefore, I could have a firearm' when you really couldn't."

The bill also cleans up some laws regarding reptiles, bear fat, and more.