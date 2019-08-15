Department of Environmental Protection permitting process begins for proposed Belfast salmon farm

The permit application process from the Department of Environmental Protection began Thursday for a land-based salmon farm planned in Belfast.

Nordic Aquafarms says it would be one of the largest salmon farms of its kind in the world and could mean a $500 million investment.

Thursday, the Board of Environmental Protection decided which persons would be granted intervener status in the public hearing process.

Nine out of the 11 who applied were given that status.

"Interveners generally present witnesses during the daytime portion of the hearing," said Assistant Attorney General Peggy Bensinger. "Many interveners might hire expert witnesses. Interveners also get to cross-examine the witnesses of the applicant and the other interveners."

The next step in the process is for the Board to collect all relevant information on the case from the public, and interested persons.