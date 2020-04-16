Department of Education trying to help kids hampered by lack internet access

More than 25,000 Maine students are at risk of falling academically behind because their homes don't have Internet access.

A new initiative from the Maine Department of Education is aimed at helping to change that.

Connect Kids Now received a $50,000 grant from the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation.

The money can be used to cover connectivity as well as provide devices to students.

The Foundation also donated $5,000 to the Bangor School Department for its online fundraiser campaign to provide internet to local students.