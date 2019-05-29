Department of Corrections working with the Legislature to allow adult women be confined at Long Creek

The Department of Corrections is working with the Legislature to try to allow adult women prisoners to be confined at the Long Creek Youth Development Center.

Long Creek is holding less than 50 people currently, and has the capacity for well over 200.

Maine Correctional Center, where women are located now, has an overcrowding issue.

Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty says it will give the women more space, more programming opportunities, and a more successful experience.

"We're working on a plan with the Criminal Justice Committee to maximize those beds, provide sight and sound separation, so that the adult female offenders have no sight and sound as is required by statute, and come up with a solution," said Liberty.

The facility would have to have some changes made so the adult women prisoners would be kept at a separate wing from the juveniles there.

Liberty also said that this plan could save taxpayer money.