Department of Corrections presents bill to clarify language in laws

The Department of Corrections presented a bill to the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee Monday to clarify some language in Corrections laws.

The biggest change has to do with who is allowed to be held at Mountain View in Charleston.

When it was originally amended to allow adults to be housed at Mountain View, the Juvenile Code was not amended to allow a facility with both adults and juveniles to be an authorized place to hold juveniles.

"The purpose is to correct miscellaneous statutory provisions related to the DOC that through oversights have not been corrected previously," said Anna Black, Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Department of Corrections.

We're told this would not change any current practices but just clarify the laws.