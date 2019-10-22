Department of Corrections training inmates to set them up for employment post-incarceration

The Maine Department of Corrections continues to work on its goal of reducing the number of repeat offenders.

Setting people up for employment after jail is key in doing that.

"The primary mission of the Maine Department of Corrections is reduction of recidivism," said Randall Liberty, Commissioner of the Department of Corrections. "And what that really means is reducing the likelihood that we'll see future victims. That's how we provide public safety at the Maine Department of Corrections."

Liberty has made it his goal to make sure that when people leave prison in Maine, they never get incarcerated again.

So the D.O.C. is working with the Department of Labor, the community college system, and employers to help facilitate partnerships.

Liberty says one of the biggest challenges is ending the stigma around people who were formerly incarcerated.

"Most citizens, and the state of Maine, as with employers, don't have a good understanding of the corrections system and what an offender may have for capabilities," said Liberty. "And so it's our job, I think, to bring them into the facilities, bring them into our organization, and let them know that these are people. And these are people that have made mistakes, but they're trying their best to be redeemed, and they do that through hard work when they're incarcerated."

Not only do inmates complete educational programs, they also learn a number of trades in prison, including welding, agriculture, and electrical.

"When people leave, they actually leave with certifications and are ready for employment, meaningful employment, employment that they can raise their families on and have a meaningful life and be good citizens," said Liberty.

With a major worker shortage statewide, Liberty says people leaving prison can help with that.

"We know that employers are having a very difficult time finding good workers, and we think that people being released from corrections -- about 1,400 from the Maine Department of Corrections annually -- can fill that void in a meaningful way," he said.