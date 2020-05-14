Dentist offices to tentatively reopen on May 18th

The Commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services says Maine dental offices can tentatively begin seeing patients again Monday.

Senator Susan Collins pressed health officials Tuesday during a hearing in DC.

She noted Maine dental offices remain closed to non-emergency services, and it's causing growing health problems.

The U.S. CDC Director said the agency will be updating its guidance on dental services.

Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced Tuesday a tentative reopening date of May 18th for dentists in the state.

President of the Maine Dental Association, Doctor Brad Rand, says this is the news they've been waiting for.

He says, "We are going to follow what the governor has asked us to do, prioritize those that are most urgent, make sure that we have the personal protective equipment that's going to protect everyone, and start to open slowly and cautiously."

Maine DHHS issued a statement saying in part, "We welcome the update from the U.S. CDC. If that federal guidance hasn't been issued by May 18th, we are prepared to defer to the American Dental Association and Maine Dental Association guidance which allow for a safe re-starting of non-urgent dental care."

Doctor Rand says he does plan on having a soft reopening Monday at his Brewer office.

He says they've already begun rescheduling patients.