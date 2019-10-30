Dental care to be offered for free Friday on first come, first served basis

Dentists across Maine are once again offering free dental care on Friday as part of the annual Dentists Who Care For Me initiative.

Three dental offices in our region are volunteering their time to offer services to those who can't afford them.

Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Since the initiative started 11 years ago, "more than 4,000 patients have been seen and nearly $1.3 million dollars worth of free dental services have been provided," according to the Maine Dental Association.

Participating dentists include:

Augusta, Gentle Family Dentistry

295 State St.

Hours: 8 a.m. - noon

Camden, Seasons of Smiles

100 Elm St.

Hours: 8 a.m. -1 p.m.

Skowhegan, Northwoods Dental

327 North Ave.

Hours: 8 a.m. - noon

(Our media partner WMTW contributed to this story.)

