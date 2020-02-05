Demonstrators rally outside Bangor's federal building

More than 40 people rallied outside of the Bangor's federal building.

This protest took place on the day the Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on counts of impeachment.

Melissa Berky was among many lined on the sidewalk Wednesday night.

She said she's disappointed with the decision to acquit President Trump.

Berky, said, "This has not been a trial because a trial without witnesses will end up in an acquittal that has no meaning. It's just a really dark day for America."

This demonstration is just one of 250 events happening across the country Wednesday.