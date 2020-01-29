CALL FOR ACTION: Demonstrators gather in Bangor

Some Mainers are calling Senator Susan Collins to take action in President Trump's Impeachment trial.

About two dozen people gathered outside the Federal Building in Bangor urging Collins to support having witnesses testify in that trial.

This rally comes just days before a vote on the matter.

Demonstrators say all trials include not only documents but also witnesses and that should be no different in the impeachment case.

Melissa Berky, a Demonstrator, said, "We are doing everything that we can to let her know that history is watching her. This is a moment unlike any other in history. I don't know if she really understands the gravity of her vote."

Some in this group have delivered petitions, notes and even made calls to Senator Collins' office asking for their voices to be heard.

Senator Collins released the following statement to TV5 on Wednesday. Collins said, “I've always said that I was likely to vote to call witnesses, just as I did in the 19-99 Clinton trial." Collins added, “The reports about John Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues.”