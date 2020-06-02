Demonstrators fill the streets of Portland in 4th day of protest

Crowds of demonstrators filled the streets of Portland Monday night. It was the fourth day of protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd of Minnesota.

Demonstrators protesting police brutality and calling for equal treatment of minorities moved all over the city. Walking from Portland police headquarters to city hall, protesters blocked streets and chanted their message. More law enforcement agencies were present, many times officers formed lines across the road. Participants say anger over long-standing issues have spilled over.

“I shouldn’t have to be afraid of being pulled over by the cops or in a cop’s presence. Cops are here to protect and serve but I should have to fear the people who are supposed to serve and protect me,” said Ayanna Stover of Wiscasset.