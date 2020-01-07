Demonstrators call for "No War in Iran"

As tensions in the Middle East rise - some Mainers are uniting with a call for peace.

Around 30 people gathered outside the Federal Building in Bangor on Tuesday afternoon.

This rally comes just days after the United States airstrike that killed Iran’s Top General.

Demonstrators said they want their voices heard and that “war is not the answer.”

They say some of these signs were used in 2003 when troops were sent to Iraq.

Emma Cowling, a 16 year old resident of Lowell, said, "A bit heartbreaking going into it knowing that I am holding the same signs 16 years later to fight for another useless war."

Judd Esty-Kendalo, a Glenburn resident, said, "If you have each side going one for one and trying to each avenge the last thing the other one did, pretty soon you're in a deep mess and you're in a war. That affects everybody."

Demonstrators say they will look for support from Maine's Congressional District by delivering petitions to their offices.

