Demonstrations outside county jails call to #DecarcerateME

What organizers call a week of action wrapped up Friday with two demonstrations outside county jails.

The goal - to prevent a COVID 19 outbreak in the corrections system by reducing the inmate population.

The movement is calling to #ReleaseOurLovedOnes, asking inmates to be released, or #DecarcerateME.

However, the Department of Corrections Commissioner says that has already happened.

There were demonstrations Friday in Bangor and Augusta outside the Penobscot and Kennebec County Jails.

"Today is about showing the people that are left inside that we are out here, and when they are released, we are ready and willing to accept them," said organizer Courtney Allen.

"We as a community are ready and willing to welcome and embrace folks being released from jails and prisons across Maine back into the community." added organizer Martin Chartrand.

Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty says the process of reducing the population is already underway.

He says county jail populations are down 40 percent, Long Creek Youth Detention Center is down 48 percent, and down 8 percent at facilities in the Department of Corrections.

"There is a good consensus in the law enforcement and corrections community in the state of Maine, Maine Chiefs, Maine Sheriffs, myself, and others that believe public safety should be first," Liberty said. "And we shouldn't rush in an emotional sort of way to open the doors of the prison system."

"We also believe that public health and public safety wouldn't be affected by somebody getting out today as opposed to three months as long as we have the community resources and housing available for them now, and it would save us an outbreak in jails," said Allen.

"There's still gonna be some people that cannot be released, and we recognize that, but we believe there are more people that can be released in a public safety way," she added.

"What we cannot do at this point is move too quickly and push offenders into the community and create an environment where it's a public safety risk," said Liberty. "We feel as though those individuals that are appropriate to release into community, home confinement, we do, but if there are victims in the community, if it poses a public safety risk, we believe they should remain incarcerated."

Liberty says there have been no inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19 in the corrections system as of Friday.