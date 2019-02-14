Demolition continues on former Bucksport Mill

The last phase of demolition of the former Bucksport Mill is underway.

Contractors started tearing things down last week starting on the north end of the property and moving south.

The first items removed are the overhead conveyor galleries, then the focus will shift to former steam utility areas.

Total duration of this phase of demolition is planned to be 6 months.

Landowner American Iron and Metal, a scrap metal recycler, is doing the demolition while Whole Oceans seeks permits for a $250 million salmon farm on the site.