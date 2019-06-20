Democrats and Republicans look back on the legislative session

The first Legislative session of Maine's 129th Legislature finished up around 6:30am Thursday morning after lawmakers worked through the night to get everything wrapped up.

From health care, to vaccines, to abortions, it certainly didn't lack controversy.

Paul Dwyer takes a look back on the session.

In the first Legislative session post-Lepage era, Democrats saw this as an opportunity to implement the changes they haven't been able to over the past eight years.

Republicans, however, say they had to fight to preserve the strong economy from a number of bills they faced this session.

I spoke with Democrat and Republican leadership in both the House and Senate to see how they feel this session went.

"By in large, it was a great session," said Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash. "I think we brought a lot of respectability back to the building. Spirited bipartisanship and collaboration.

Finishing up his first session as Senate President, Sen. Troy Jackson says he was proud to expand health care, cut property taxes, and pass his signature prescription drug reform package.

"I feel very good," said Jackson. "Certainly there's some things that we still have to get. Everything wasn't a victory, but by-and-large I feel like we definitely delivered for Mainers."

Meanwhile, Assistant Senate Republican Leader says that in the minority, they were still able to have a lot of influence, especially when it came to bills regarding small businesses, regulations, and workers comp.

"I think that we look at what we did was we took a lot of really bad, bad, bad bills and just made them, in my world, a bad bill," said Assistant Senate Minority Leader Jeff Timberlake, R-Tucker.

He also is pleased Republicans were able to lower the initial budget spending, get property tax relief, and fund more nursing homes and holding beds.

"I think Republicans did the very, very best with the numbers we had to work with to try to hold the state of Maine and keep it responsible," said Timberlake.

Timberlake's counterpart in the House, Assistant House Minority Leader Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle, agrees.

"We've done the best job that we think that we could've done given the environment in order to slow some of those bad changes down to try to help keep us on a trajectory that's actually going to allow our economy to grow rather than stamp all over it," said Stewart.

Stewart says that he feels way too much of the session was focused on national, hyper-partisan issues.

He is pleased though that they were able to kill the National Popular Vote bill and get their desired property tax relief in the budget.

"This session has been a bad session if you are a worker or a taxpayer in the state of Maine," said Stewart. "We've done a 180 from where the previous administration had us heading in just 6 months. I think in general, the trajectory we were on is good, now not as much. It's going to have an impact on the people of Maine."

House Democratic Leadership says that they are very happy with what they were able to get done this session.

"This Legislature was able to accomplish a great deal for Mainers this session," said Assistant House Majority Leader Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford. "I'm looking forward to next session and two years beyond that to continue to do this good work that I think Mainers are proud of. They're proud to see government working again civilly, working together, collaborating."

Fecteau says expanding access to health care and prescription drugs, as well as investing significantly in broadband are big wins for them this session.

"We were able to think proactively about how we can help every day Mainers stay in their homes, to be able to afford the prescriptions they require to be healthy, to be able to have productive lives, to be able to get people back in the workforce so that our businesses can thrive."