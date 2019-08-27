Democrats and Republicans continue battle over bonds

The fallout continued Tuesday from Monday's special session of the Legislature.

Democrats and republicans are still going at each other after disagreements caused three out of the four bond votes to fail.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills once again said on Tuesday morning that Republicans are blocking important funding.

"I have no idea really why they didn't [vote yes]," said Mills. "I can only say that they appear to be the party of no, the party of procrastination. Here's the deal. We would be able to get interest rates as low as under 2%. That's never happened, as far as I can tell, in Maine history."

Republicans say they're pushing for financial responsibility not knowing what's in the supplemental budget, and that the allotments in the bonds were too vague.

In response to Mills calling Republicans "sheep" on Monday, Assistant Senate GOP Leader Jeff Timberlake said, "I'm not going to lower myself to those standards."

"I think it's funny that you have to revert to name-calling," said Timberlake. "That's her standard that she has to live with and she has to live with those comments. I don't think our caucus is a party of no. We voted for the transportation bond, we voted to try to bring the nursing home bill back up."

State Treasurer Henry Beck, who oversees the bond sales, says he's pleased lawmakers passed the transportation bond, but wished they passed the others too.

"I wish that yesterday the Legislature had taken the advice that I'm hearing from the market, and that is give us the option to sell more bond packages before March or June, but we'll take what they did yesterday and go to market and get a good price," said Beck.

Timberlake says a lack of communication between the parties was a major factor and hopes they can work together this fall on getting something ready for January.