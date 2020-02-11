Democratic state lawmakers unveil health care bill package

Democratic lawmakers unveiled a new health care bill package Tuesday in Augusta.

One of the bills aims to stop so-called abusive billing practices.

House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, has two bills, including one to limit the cost of insulin.

And Senate President Troy Jackson's, D-Allagash, bill would establish the Maine Commission on Affordable Health Care.

"I'll be damned if I'm gonna throw up my hands just because it's complicated if it doesn't mean a patient shouldn't be put first," said Jackson. "This is what we get elected for, this what we serve in this building for, and this is how we're going to deliver for Mainers."

The bills all face public hearings before votes.