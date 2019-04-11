Democratic retreat to focus on policy not the president

The first 100 days of the U.S. House run by Democrats has been full of intrigue.

Investigations into President Donald Trump, to internal feuds, and big policy ideas [like election reform and expanding background checks for guns] hitting a brick wall before reaching the White House.

Democratic leaders are meeting up in Virginia to fine tune their agenda.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said, “We didn’t run on impeachment, we didn’t run on obstruction of justice, we didn’t run on scandal or the chaos crisis and confusion that comes out of 1600 Pennsylvania avenue every day. We ran on healthcare; we ran on infrastructure.”

The caucus chair also says they will talk about the economy, immigration, and race. All those issues will be discussed Thursday.

This escape from Capitol Hill is also aimed at repairing internal divisions, most notably with some newer and more progressive members.

Assistant Speaker Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) said, “We’re putting together what is going to be a solid caucus conference. Getting together to talk about ideas. Celebrating our diversity and making sure we come out of here stronger and more united.”

Thursday, we’re expecting to hear from the most progressive wing of the caucus; a side of the party that is more aggressive about wanting to remove the president from office.