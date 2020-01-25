Democratic candidates pour into Iowa for last-minute push

The Senate’s impeachment trial has wrapped up its Saturday business, and that’s freed several presidential candidates from Washington for the weekend.

Some are heading to Iowa for a last-minute blitz of campaigning before the state’s caucuses kick off the battle for the Democratic nomination.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota plan town halls, rallies and concerts across Iowa on Saturday to keep their supporters motivated heading into the final stretch of the caucus campaign.

They’ll join former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who don’t have Senate obligations.

