Democratic candidates for US Senate to debate Wednesday night

Maine's primary is now just a week away.

One of the contested races on the ballot is for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

Wednesday night, you can find out where the candidates stand on the issues.

Our media partner, WMTW, is holding a debate in their studio with two of the three candidates scheduled to take part.

Bre Kidman and Betsy Sweet hope to be the candidate to challenge incumbent Republican Susan Collins in November.

Sara Gideon has declined to take part in the debate.

Wednesday night's hour long debate can be seen on TV5 beginning at 8pm.

Maine voters will go to the polls on July 14th.