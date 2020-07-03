Democratic Senate challenger Gideon outraises Collins in second quarter

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon raised more money between April and June than the incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins for the second quarter in a row. Gideon, who is also the speaker of the House in Maine, brought in about $8 million, while Collins’ re-election campaign received $3 million.

The Bangor Daily News reports the latest filings from Thursday show it is the first time Gideon’s campaign has more cash on hand than Collins.

That is after Gideon raised more than double what Collins did in the last quarter.

The race is already the most expensive in Maine’s history.