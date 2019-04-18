Democrat makes suggestion to re-direct C-M-P's proposed transmission line

A proposal to re-direct C-M-P's proposed transmission line was discussed in Augusta.

This plan asks the state to explore using the Portland-Montreal oil pipeline, which is no longer in use, to carry energy from Canada to Massachusetts.

It would use that current infrastructure to avoid having to cut a path through the Maine wilderness - a concern posed by opponents of the project. The proposal was made by South Portland’s Democratic representative Christopher Kessler.

“By repurposing as a high voltage line there will certainly be a lot less risk to the environment it is using an existing infrastructure that is not being used, for a sustainably purposeful trip,” said Kessler.

The proposal is to *study* the idea - to figure out how it could work and how much it would cost.

The pipeline used to pump crude oil to Montreal to be refined.

The line is about 75 years old - and follows a more diagonal path through New Hampshire.

A work session will be held on the bill in the next two weeks.

