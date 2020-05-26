Delta Air Lines temporarily suspending services at BIA

Delta Air Lines will be temporarily suspending services at the Bangor International Airport.

Officials at the airport say it's due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They say the U.S. Department of Transportation has granted tentative approval to 15 airlines to temporarily halt services to airports within the country.

The start date is still uncertain.

We spoke with BIA Airport Director Tony Caruso about what this means for the airport and their passengers.

"We certainly understand the decision that had to be made given the drastic reduction in their passenger numbers. So, it's unfortunate. We hate to see Delta leave, specifically Bangor, because they have been with us right from the start," says Caruso.

Caruso wants passengers to know Delta will be reaching out directly to them to help make travel recommendations.

