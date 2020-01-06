Delayed bonds to create 212 housing units for seniors

MaineHousing has awarded contracts for senior housing that were held up for years because former Gov. Paul LePage declined to sign off on the voter-approved bonds.

Officials said Monday that $14.5 million from the bond issue, along with other funding, will generate $45.8 million to build 212 new affordable housing units for Mainers age 55 and older.

The seven projects are in Scarborough, Ellsworth, Belfast, Hartland and Farmington.

Maine is home to the nation's oldest population, and voters approved the $15 million bond in 2015.

But LePage refused to release the bonds for years.

Gov. Janet Mills signed off on the bonds last January after taking office.