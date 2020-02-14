Defrocked Massachusetts priest appeals sex abuse conviction

A defrocked Massachusetts priest is appealing his conviction of sexually abusing a young boy during trips to Maine in the 1980s.

A judge ordered Ronald Paquin to serve 16 years in state prison in Maine in May after he was found guilty of 11 counts of gross sexual misconduct in 2018.

He had already served more than 10 years in prison in Massachusetts for sexually abusing another alter boy in that state.

In a hearing on Wednesday, Paquin's attorney argued that the trial judge in the Maine case should have required the prosecutor to disclose the details of the victim's criminal record.