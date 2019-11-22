Defense rests its case in murder trial of Hampden man

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial of a Hampden man accused of murdering his sister-in-law.

56-year-old Philip Clark shot and killed Renee Clark.

His defense does not dispute that but says she pushed him over the edge, so he should be convicted of manslaughter, not murder.

Over the course of the six-day trial the prosecution played police recorded interviews in which Philip Clark confesses to killing Renee.

Closing arguments will begin Monday.

If convicted of murder, Clark faces 25 years to life in prison.