Defense attorney looks to call one more witness, murder trial closing arguments delayed

The trial of the Madison man accused of murdering Somerset County Corporal Eugene Cole will not wrap up today as it was anticipated it would.

The defense attorney for John Williams says he may call an out of state witness who is not available to testify Monday.

That decision was made just before court was scheduled to resume Monday.

Williams' attorney says the expert witness could be called on to to rebut the prosecution's re-enactment of the shooting.

Testimony will resume in Portland Tuesday morning.