Julio Carrillo is changing his plea to guilty according to his attorney.

The 52-year-old Carrillo and his wife, 34-year-old Sharon Carrillo, are charged with killing their 10-year-old daughter Marissa Kennedy in February of last year.

His plea will be entered next week.

Julio Carrillo was expected to have a jury trial next month.

Sharon Carrillo's trial is set for December.