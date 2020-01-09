Deer saved after it fell through ice on pond near Acadia National Park

Game wardens and park rangers helped a deer that fell into a pond near Acadia National Park.

The animal went through the ice yesterday on Hodgdon Pond, which is near Seal Cove Pond.

The team pulled the deer from the water and onto shore.

They say it was cold and exhausted but alert.

Authorities urge people to use extreme caution before venturing out onto any ice covering a waterway.

Conditions can vary greatly from one frozen lake or river to the next.

They say you should always check ice thickness in several spots.