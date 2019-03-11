Deer Isle man sentenced for multiple assaults

A Deer Isle man who pleaded guilty to multiple assaults in a road rage incident last summer and to biting a state trooper at a crash scene last month was sentenced Monday in Ellsworth.

The judge ruled 44-year-old Richard Bubar will spend nine months behind bars.

Bubar was arrested in July after getting into a fight with a Sedgwick homeowner who was upset with Bubar for spinning tires on the road.

Police say Bubar beat up the man, his wife and their two daughters, ages 15 and 21.

Bubar apologized in court.

He says, "I have no problem with these people and I'm sorry. I'm sorry. That's all I can say, really. I'm just not that kind of person."

"Mr. Bubar has apologized. He has taken responsibility and he wants to move on with his life and show that the leniency he was showed was something that he deserved."

Last month Bubar got involved in a car crash on Mines Road in Sedgwick, then bit a state trooper.

We're told he also punched a vehicle belonging to a witness.