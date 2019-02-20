Deer Isle man back in jail after allegedly biting state trooper

A Deer Isle man involved in a road rage incident last summer is back in jail, accused of biting a state trooper at the scene of a crash earlier this month in Sedgwick.

Police say 44-year-old Richard Bubar also punched a vehicle belonging to a witness at that crash site on Mines Road.

The Ellsworth American reports he was taken to a hospital after injuring his arm from repeatedly striking a jail holding cell door.

Outstanding charges against him include aggravated assault.

Police say in July, Bubar got into a fight with a Sedgwick homeowner who was upset with Bubar for spinning his tires on the road.

Bubar's accused of beating up that man, his wife and their two daughters, ages 15 and 21.