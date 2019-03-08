Deer Isle man admits to road rage incident, biting state trooper in separate cases

A Deer Isle man has pleaded guilty to a road rage incident in Sedgwick last summer and biting a state trooper at the scene of a car crash last month.

44-year-old Richard Bubar is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

He pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated assault and assault from a case in July.

Bubar got into a fight with a Sedgwick homeowner who was upset with Bubar for spinning his tires on the road.

Bubar's accused of beating up that man, his wife and their two daughters, ages 15 and 21.

Last month Bubar got involved in a car crash on Mines Road in Sedgwick.

That's when he bit a state trooper.

We're told he also punched a vehicle belonging to a witness there.

In that case, Bubar pleaded guilty to assault on a officer, among other charges.