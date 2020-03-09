Deer Isle-Stonington officer named Marine Patrol Officer of the Year

The Deer Isle-Stonington area is well represented by a man who has been named Maine Marine Patrol Officer of the Year by the Maine Lobstermen's Association.

Tyler Sirois was recognized over the weekend at the annual Fishermen's Forum in Rockport.

The award is given each year to an officer who exhibits outstanding service in support of the state's lobster industry.

The Marine Patrol says Sirois is deserving of the honor because of his hard work and professionalism patrolling one of the state's busiest ports.