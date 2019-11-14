Dedication ceremony to be held at Hudson Veterans Memorial Park

A memorial park in Hudson to honor veterans will be officially dedicated this Sunday.

A committee of volunteers has spent nearly three years raising money to make the memorial a reality.

Their efforts have paid off.

At the event, they'll honor veterans of every era from all branches of service.

Committee Chairman Bill Grant told us more about the memorial park:

"We're going to have the monument behind me, and we're going to have seven flag poles, five of which are going to have the branches of service. We're also going to be flying the POW/MIA flag, and there will be a 30 foot pole in the center of the monument, in the back, that's going to have the American flag."

The park is located on the Hudson Road next to the fire station.

The dedication ceremony starts at 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon.