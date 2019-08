A man died in a motorcycle accident in Aroostook County Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say 60-year-old Jeffrey Warren of Dedham was riding his motorcycle on Route 1 in Amity when his bike went down on its side off the East side of the roadway and into the woods.

Authorities responded to the crash just after 5:00 p.m.

Warren died at the scene and according to authorities a helmet was located at the scene, but they believe Warren was not wearing it at the time of the crash.