Dedham accident sends one person to the hospital

A person wound up in a Bangor hospital after two cars collided in Dedham.

It happened around noon Wednesday.

Hancock County Deputy Chief Luke Gross said a car driving north on Route 1A crossed the center-line and hit a car going the other way.

Police said the car that crossed the center-line was swerving.

Several passerby's called the accident in.

Gross said, "We also had a trooper in the area who happened to see some traffic deviations so, he came and checked it out and realized there was an accident."

We're told the person taken to the hospital has non-life threatening injuries.